Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATVI. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Benchmark lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.39. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

