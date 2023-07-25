AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
AdTheorent Stock Down 2.7 %
ADTH stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. AdTheorent has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.
AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). AdTheorent had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter.
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.
