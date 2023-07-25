AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

AdTheorent Stock Down 2.7 %

ADTH stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. AdTheorent has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). AdTheorent had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent

About AdTheorent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Caz Investments LP boosted its position in AdTheorent by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,461,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 64,930 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.