aelf (ELF) Price Up 0.9% This Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $178.50 million and $27.72 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,629,690 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

