AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,431,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,884,174. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.23. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.