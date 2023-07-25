American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading Down 1.9%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.62. 120,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 524,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

American Lithium Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.29. The firm has a market cap of C$562.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.21.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

