Analysts Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target at $145.92

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.92.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $150.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.36 and its 200 day moving average is $124.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,988,000 after acquiring an additional 192,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,781,000 after acquiring an additional 94,906 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $513,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.