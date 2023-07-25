ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Truist Financial

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ANIP. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $948.64 million, a P/E ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $693,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $380,571.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 353,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,872,865.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $693,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $380,571.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after acquiring an additional 271,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after acquiring an additional 166,850 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $4,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 768.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 120,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,007,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

See Also

