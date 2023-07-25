Aragon (ANT) Price Tops $4.04

Aragon (ANT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. Aragon has a market cap of $174.39 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aragon has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00013879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

