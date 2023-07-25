ARAW Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 565.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. One ARAW token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ARAW has traded up 455.9% against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $12.46 million and approximately $803,926.75 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip.

ARAW Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.00093854 USD and is up 26.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $65.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

