Ardor Price Reaches $0.0722 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $72.18 million and $6.00 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0722 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00030986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

