Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE APAM opened at $42.45 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.