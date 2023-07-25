Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Astronics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ATRO opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $681.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.61. Astronics has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astronics

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $156.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.54 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Research analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Astronics news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Astronics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Astronics by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

