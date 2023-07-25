Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. Atento has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $9.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

