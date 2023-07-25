Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALV. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $103.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Autoliv by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 15,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Autoliv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Autoliv by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Autoliv by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.