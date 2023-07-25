AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,716.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AutoZone Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,494.79 on Thursday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,050.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,475.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,497.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $29.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

