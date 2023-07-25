Avalanche One Day Volume Reaches $133.52 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.56 billion and $133.52 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $13.19 or 0.00045293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00030996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000794 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,644,648 coins and its circulating supply is 345,925,198 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

