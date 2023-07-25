Axie Infinity Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $6.07 or 0.00020844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $726.36 million and approximately $49.03 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,142.18 or 1.00033949 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,620,744 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,620,744.24538064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.39935853 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $51,616,467.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

