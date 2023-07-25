Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Price Performance

NYSE:AZRE opened at $1.69 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $13.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 37.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 29.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 438,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 98,948 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 44.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 39.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 15.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,560 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

