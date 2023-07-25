Bank of America Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $144.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXRH. VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $80.71 and a 52 week high of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

