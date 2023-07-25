Bank of America Trims BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price to $185.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America to $185.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMRN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reissued a reiterates rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.48.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $87.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 230.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $117.77.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

