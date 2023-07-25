Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 1,200 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $13,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,432,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,835,733.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,500 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $16,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $95,061.33.

On Monday, July 17th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 66,580 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $748,359.20.

Weave Communications Price Performance

Shares of WEAV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.76. 302,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,882. The company has a market cap of $717.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

