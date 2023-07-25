Beta Finance Price Reaches $0.0803 (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Beta Finance has a market cap of $56.81 million and $1.83 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

