Bitcoiva Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $144.69 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $144.69 million and $180,788.28 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $9.02 or 0.00030953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,133.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.16 or 0.00814043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00122042 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019358 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000574 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.24378689 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $436,247.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

