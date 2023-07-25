BitShares Price Down 6.2% This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $28.49 million and $632,970.68 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002132 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002504 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001040 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,985,723 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

