Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 3,000 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $18,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,156,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,247,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $13,332.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,547 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $9,282.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $7,904.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $12,020.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PRT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 43,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,593. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.35.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 110.55% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $131,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

