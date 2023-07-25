Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Trading 1.5% Higher

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.32. 3,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Bright Scholar Education Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEDU. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.