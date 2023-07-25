Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT at $39.67

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chuy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $40.40 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $729.22 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

