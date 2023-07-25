Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Buzzi from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Buzzi alerts:

Buzzi Stock Performance

Shares of Buzzi stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. Buzzi has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Buzzi Cuts Dividend

About Buzzi

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Buzzi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.78%.

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.