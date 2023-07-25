Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Buzzi from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.
Buzzi Stock Performance
Shares of Buzzi stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. Buzzi has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $13.10.
Buzzi Cuts Dividend
About Buzzi
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.
