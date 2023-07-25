Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.90. 6,225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 3,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

