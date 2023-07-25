Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$25.50

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.25 to C$24.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.84.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$21.16 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$15.98 and a twelve month high of C$24.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.88.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.80 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 31.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.5606497 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

