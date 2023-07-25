CAVA Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAVA) Quiet Period To End on July 25th

CAVA Group’s (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, July 25th. CAVA Group had issued 14,444,444 shares in its IPO on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $317,777,768 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During CAVA Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.
CAVA Group Stock Performance
NYSE CAVA opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $54.86.
Insider Transactions at CAVA Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CAVA Group stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
About CAVA Group
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CAVA Group
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.