Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Chiba Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Chiba Bank ( OTCMKTS:CHBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.93 million for the quarter.

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

