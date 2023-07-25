Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Chiba Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Chiba Bank Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.64.
Chiba Bank Company Profile
The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chiba Bank
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- How to Invest in Social Media
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.