Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.38

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2023

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAYGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Chiba Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Chiba Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.93 million for the quarter.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.