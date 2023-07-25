CIBC Downgrades TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) to Neutral

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

TRP traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,790,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,730. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $55.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TC Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.