CIBC Trims ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Target Price to C$51.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ATCO Stock Performance

ATCO stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. ATCO has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38.

ATCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.3556 per share. This is an increase from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

