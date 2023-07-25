CIBC Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$16.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.36.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.30. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$12.08 and a 12-month high of C$20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$218.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.90 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2498582 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

