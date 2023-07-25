Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Codexis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Codexis Stock Performance
Shares of CDXS stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $240.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Codexis by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
