Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of COIN stock traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $98.85. 9,749,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,120,459. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $116.30.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,064,713. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

