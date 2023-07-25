Cosmos Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.00 or 0.00030932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and $76.02 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.