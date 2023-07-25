Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Set at C$12.50 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 target price on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CPG. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.50 to C$13.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$11.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.38.

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of C$941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$907.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.8215613 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

