Critical Survey: Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) versus Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF)

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) and Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and Advantagewon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -20.86% -8.54% -3.83% Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pineapple Energy and Advantagewon Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million 0.44 -$10.35 million ($1.29) -0.95 Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Advantagewon Oil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pineapple Energy.

8.1% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pineapple Energy and Advantagewon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Advantagewon Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pineapple Energy currently has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 359.02%. Given Pineapple Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than Advantagewon Oil.

Summary

Pineapple Energy beats Advantagewon Oil on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Inc. engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. It primarily serves residential homeowners, as well as commercial owners, other municipal customers, energy services companies, and other utilities. Pineapple Energy Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Advantagewon Oil

Advantagewon Oil Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves in North America. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

