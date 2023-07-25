Crown (NYSE:CCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Crown updated its Q3 guidance to $1.70-$1.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.10-$6.30 EPS.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,261. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.01. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $102.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.80.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.