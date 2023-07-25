Dero Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Dero has a market cap of $60.65 million and approximately $120,073.18 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.41 or 0.00015159 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,120.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00306052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.69 or 0.00816211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.44 or 0.00550946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00062113 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 78.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00122715 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,541 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

