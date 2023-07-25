DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $122.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.76.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 459.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,024,000 after buying an additional 985,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,506,000 after buying an additional 962,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,425,000 after purchasing an additional 527,592 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

