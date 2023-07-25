Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $115.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 29.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Featured Articles

