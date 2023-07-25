EAC Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $321,039.26 and $0.11 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00305774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013661 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 78.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00107002 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

