Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.31.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $207.36 on Friday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $211.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.66 and a 200-day moving average of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eaton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

