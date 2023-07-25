Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.92.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,243.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.14. Entegris has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.87 million. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $190,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,233 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

