Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 24th (BVILF, COIN, DDOG, DMZPY, DPZ, EDVGF, ENSV, ESP, FIHL, FLYW)

Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $105.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $320.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $405.00 to $431.00.

Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $200.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $175.00.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $70.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $165.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

