Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 24th (BVILF, COIN, DDOG, DMZPY, DPZ, EDVGF, ENSV, ESP, FIHL, FLYW)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 24th:

Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $105.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $320.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $405.00 to $431.00.

Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $200.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $175.00.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $70.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $165.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

