Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ESP stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

