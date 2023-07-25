Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of ESP stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
