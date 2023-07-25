Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.09

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Separately, Barclays raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

